Elijah Ali "Polo" Jones was born June 27, 2011, to Tiffany Dyana High and Christian LaKeith Jones in New Albany, MS. He transitioned from this life on September 16, 2022. Polo was a student at New Albany Elementary School as a fifth grader. He later joined First Non-Denominational Church, and remained a member until his death. During Polo's early life, he enjoyed spending time with his family and especially playing video games with his brothers. He was known to his family and friends as a very outgoing, cheerful, and courageous child, but didn't mind expressing how he felt. Polo was also blessed to have a loving god family who "spoiled" him and showered him with love. At age 8, Polo became ill and was admitted to Lebonheur Children's Hospital and was soon transferred to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, TN. He went through several years of medical un-expectancies with ongoing treatments, resulting in a bone marrow transplant. After extensive treatments and therapy, this too subsided. Polo's life will be cherished by: his mother, Tiffany High; his father, Christian Jones; four brothers, Thailan Cameron, D'Mylo Cameron, Ta'Kyran Jones, all of New Albany, MS, and Kerion Jones of Pontotoc, MS; a sister, Elizabeth High of New Albany, MS; a stepdad, Larry Cathey; godparents, Tanya and Anthony Jones; grandmothers, Sabrina (Nate) Carter, all of New Albany, MS, and Karen Decanter of Myrtle, MS; a grandfather, Frank High of New Albany, MS; great-grandparents, Geraldine and Morris Sanders; two aunts; an uncle; a special cousin, Kentavious High; a godbrother, Austin Coleman; and a host of cousins and friends. Polo was preceded in death by his sister, Ta'Kya Jones; grandfather, Christopher Ivy; and great-grandmother, Betty High. Service will be Friday, September 23, 2022, at 1:00 PM at New Birth Community Church in New Albany, MS. Viewing will be one hour before service. The family has requested no photos/videos. Interment will follow at Faith Assembly of God Church Cemetery in Myrtle, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
