Mrs. Bobbie Ruth Jones Ferguson, age 87, passed away peacefully at home with both of her devoted sons at her side after a brief illness on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Born on March 16, 1932 in Pontotoc, Mississippi, she graduated from Pontotoc High School where she was a member of their State Championship girls basketball team. She also attended Itawamba Community College. Bobbie married the love of her life, Wayne W. Ferguson, on April 21, 1952. They were married for 64 years at the time of his death. Bobbie began her working career at her father's business as a gravel truck driver. Later, she worked as a telephone operator for South Central Bell Telephone Company for several years. She was a custom seamstress/clothing designer for a period of time. For twenty years, Bobbie was an architectural draftsman designing residential and commercial structures throughout the mid-south area. Teaming up with her husband, she helped renovate and build homes for a time. As a businesswoman, Bobbie owned and operated Little Acorn Ceramics for several years until she started her upscale catalog outlet known as The Shoe Store that was located in Pontotoc, Mississippi. She became the Vice President of Ferguson Transport, Inc. where she teamed up with her husband to drive cross-country semitrucks. Bobbie loved dogwoods, landscaping, ceramics, and driving - especially big rigs and Ford Thunderbirds! She was a very devoted Christian, wife, mother, and grandmother. Survivors include her two sons, David W. Ferguson and John A. Ferguson(Mary Margaret); her granddaughters, Alise Young(John Alan) and Maggie Winter(Patrick); and her great grandchildren, Harrison "Wayne" Young, Cole Grisham, and Kinsley Winter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne W. Ferguson; her parents, Johnny D. Jones and Pauline R. Jones; her sisters, Johnnye Faye Bramlett and Gail Jones; and her brothers, Kenneth Wayne Jones and Glenn Miller Jones. Services will be 2PM Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Dr. David Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow in Miller Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be Sunday, November 17, 12PM until service time.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.