Gabrieisha Jones, 22, passed away Tuesday, January 05, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Oxford. Private . Services will be on Saturday January 16, 2021 at Pleasant Grove M.B. Church Red Banks. Visitation will be on Saturday January 16, 2021 11:00-12:00 at Pleasant Grove Church. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.

