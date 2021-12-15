Jarvis Galloway Jones, 93, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. He was born on November 29, 1928 to Earl and Ione Cappleman Jones. He was a successful business man, salesman, and business owner. Mr. Jones greatly enjoyed visiting with people and helping anyone he could help. He retired from Smith Plumbing and Electrical Supply of New Albany. He loved being involved in church and spending time with his family. He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. A service for Mr. Jones will be Friday, December 17, 2021 at 12:00 noon at United Funeral Service with Bro. Brownie Tohill and Bro. Don Chandler officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 3:00pm till 7:00pm also at United Funeral Service. He is survived by his wife of sixty-two years, Jeanette Jones; one daughter, Susan Jones Murphy (Chris); two sons, Johnny Jones (Nancy) and Steve Jones (Casey); one brother, Devon Jones; seven grandchildren and one step grandchild; and four great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Ione Jones, one brother, Diaz Jones; and one grandchild, Jody Blake Jones. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.