CORINTH -- Gary A. Jones, 70, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Sunday, October 13, at 4:00 p.m. at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel in Glen. Burial will follow at Antioch Cemetery.

