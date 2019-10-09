MEMPHIS -- Gloria Jean Jones, 58, passed away Sunday, October 06, 2019, at ST Francis Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Saturday October 12, 2019 12:00 Noon at Awakening Church 231 MLK Drive Holly Springs. Visitation will be on Friday October 11, 2019 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery Holly Springs, Serenity Autry of Holly Springs is in charge of services.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.