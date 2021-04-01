Hattlie Pearl Jones, 63, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. Mother Hattie Pearl Jones was born on September 17, 1957 to Clarence Bynum and Louzia Scott. She grew up in Winona, MS and later moved to Crittenden county, Arkansas. Hattie Pearl married Johnny Lee Jones and two sons were born from this union. She was a devoted mother, sister, and a true friend. Her lifetime career was a certified nursing assistant. She loved working with children and was one that gave freely. Enjoyed reading and studying her bible and praised God every chance she got. One of her favorite past times was reading novels. She was a people person, faithful and dependable. Mother Hattie Pearl was a member of Chapel Grove Holiness Church under the leadership of the late Bishop G.T. Howell, later joined Davis Temple Church of the Living God under the leadership of Bishop Levora Davis, where she was a founding member. She served faithfully under current pastor, Elder Dr. O.C. Pannell, until her death. She was the church mother, a member of the usher board, culinary ministry, pastor's aid and a Sunday school teacher. Her life Celebration Service will be held at 12:00 Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Chapel Grove Holiness Church Cemetery with Pastor Connie Coker, officiating, Elder Dr. O. C. Pannell will deliver the eulogy. Walk-Through Viewing will be held today at the J.W. Porter's Chapel 5:00 until 7:00. Online condolence can be made at www.grayson-porters.com Grayson-Porter's Mortuary is committed and honored to serve the Jones Family. Online condolence can be made at www.grayson-porters.com She is survived by , two sons: Michael Bynum and DeAndre Jones of Tupelo, MS; two sisters: Betty Jean Tucker of Turrell, AR and Virginia Trice of Tupelo, MS; one granddaughter: Patience MaKayla Bynum; five aunts: Bishop Levora Davis, Elder Annie Pannell, Elder Magnolia Freeman, Missionary Shirley Montgomery, and Missionary Marilyn Davis; two uncles: Deacon Jerry Davis and Deacon Cloyzell Satterwhite and host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her sister: Fannie Mae Scott.
