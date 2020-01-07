Elizabeth Jones Huggins

Elizabeth Jones Huggins, 79, of Houston, MS, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Born June 5, 1940 in Houston, MS, she was the daughter of the late Grady L. Jones, Sr. and Mattie Mae Jones. She is survived by 5 sons, Nathaniel(Shenia)Jones, Keith B.(Molette)Huggins, James D.(Brenda)Huggins of Houston, MS; Ronnie(Vesta)Huggins of Hendersonville, TN; and DeWayne M.(Sabrina)Huggins of Monroe, NC; 3 stepsons, Gerry Huggins of Buffalo, NY; Arnold Huggins, Jr. of Aberdeen, MS and Vernon(Le'Cresha)Mosley of Houston, TX; 1 stepdaughter, Dasia McKinney of Maben, MS; 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Elizabeth was long time resident of Houston, MS. She graduated from Houston Colored High School in 1960 and worked for Franklin Manufacturing Company for over 30 years. She loved to attend church, cook, read, and spend time with her family. Visitation will be Friday, January 10, 2020 from 5-8:00 PM at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Services will be Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Westside Church of Christ, 201 Industrial Drive, Houston, MS. Brother Herman Martin officiating. Interment to follow at Houston Cemetery in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.