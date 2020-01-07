Elizabeth Jones Huggins, 79, of Houston, MS, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Born June 5, 1940 in Houston, MS, she was the daughter of the late Grady L. Jones, Sr. and Mattie Mae Jones. She is survived by 5 sons, Nathaniel(Shenia)Jones, Keith B.(Molette)Huggins, James D.(Brenda)Huggins of Houston, MS; Ronnie(Vesta)Huggins of Hendersonville, TN; and DeWayne M.(Sabrina)Huggins of Monroe, NC; 3 stepsons, Gerry Huggins of Buffalo, NY; Arnold Huggins, Jr. of Aberdeen, MS and Vernon(Le'Cresha)Mosley of Houston, TX; 1 stepdaughter, Dasia McKinney of Maben, MS; 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Elizabeth was long time resident of Houston, MS. She graduated from Houston Colored High School in 1960 and worked for Franklin Manufacturing Company for over 30 years. She loved to attend church, cook, read, and spend time with her family. Visitation will be Friday, January 10, 2020 from 5-8:00 PM at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Services will be Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Westside Church of Christ, 201 Industrial Drive, Houston, MS. Brother Herman Martin officiating. Interment to follow at Houston Cemetery in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.