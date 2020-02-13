67, passed away on Wed., Feb. 5, 2020 at NMMC - Tupelo. Mr. James Ellis Jones was born to his late parents, Leroy Jones, Sr. and Ruby Lee Franklin on Jan. 27, 1953. He live in Rockford, Illinois before moving to Mississippi 5 years ago. Mr. Jones was a deacon at the Red Oak Grove Church. James Ellis Jones is survived by his wife Joann Wright-Jones of Tupelo. Four daughters; Jeanette Jones of Houston, Texas, Jennie Jones of Chicago, Ill.,Jennifer Jones of Rockford, Ill. and Tisha Bonds of Oklahoma. Two sisters; Terlgerl Gerldene Miller of Marion, Ind., and Anita Jones of Ripple, TN. Five brothers; Ulyesse Jones (Elizabeth) of S.C., Leroy Jones, Jr. of Marion, Ind., Jerry Jones of N.C., Lee Jones of Marion, Ind., and Qubie Jones of Marion, Ind. There are also nine grandchildren. Mr. Jones was proceeded in death by one sister; Erma Harvey and two brothers; Gary and Hosay Jones. The visitation will be Fri., Feb. 14, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will on Sat., Feb. 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Red Oak Grove Church with Rev. Adrian Ivy officiating. The burial will follow at the church cemetery. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
