Jeffrey Raamond Jones, 41, passed away Sunday, February 20, 2021, at Alliance Health Care in Holly Springs Graveside. Services will be on Monday March 1, 2021 1:00 at Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday February 28, 2021 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home . Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.

