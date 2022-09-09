Jerry Jones, 75, died Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at the Veterans Home in Oxford. He was born in Red Bay, Alabama on January 18, 1947 to Sam and Inez Jones. He served his country in the United States Army, something he was very proud of. He worked for Quartet Trucking Company for many years. He enjoyed going to car shows, riding motorcycles and cooking. He enjoyed his time at the VA home and making new friends and loved the staff there. He loved his puppy, Mindy but his greatest joy was his wife, Marilyn who he is finally with again. Services will be 11 AM Monday, September 12, 2022, at Lee Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Troy McConnell officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Carolyn Reed (Dan Krostal) of Waukegan, IL; his favorite niece, Tammy Rodriguez (Jose) of Fulton; his close friends, Tom and Susan Shephard. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marilyn and an infant brother, Timmy Jones. Pallbearers will be Jose Rodriguez, Dan Krostal, Ricky Howell, Ernest Hernandez and Tom Shepherd. Memorials may be made to the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society. Visitation will be 10 - 11 Monday. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
