Jerry Jones, 65, passed away Saturday, March 06, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 2 PM at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 from noon until 1:45 PM at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery.

