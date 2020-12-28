Jimmie Ray Jones, 62, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Oxford MS Rehab in Oxford. Services will be on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 12 noon at Cane Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, December 28, 2020 from 5-7 PM at Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Bruce.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.