Joan Galley Jones, died Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center after a brief illness at the age of 88 years old. She was born to John Galley and Ethel Faulkner Galley in Liverpool, England on June 30, 1934. On March 21, 1959, she married Arnold William Jones at Saint Mary's Church in Walton, Liverpool, England. Following her husband's career in compressor manufacturing she immigrated to Rockford, Illinois in 1967, they then moved to Bristol, Virginia in 1974 and to Somerset, Kentucky in 1980, before calling Tupelo home in 1992. Although she moved around a lot in her younger years she was a dedicated mother to her four children and a servant of God through charity work. She was active in most communities in their local pantries. Immediately after arriving in Tupelo Joan and Arnold became members of All Saint Episcopal Church. She was a faithful member of the church and an active participant in Meals on Wheels. She was best known for being a woman of faith and a doting mother. Joan is survived by her husband of 68 years, Arnold Jones of Tupelo; four children, Gillian Brewer of Bristol, Virginia, Alan Jones and his wife, Debbie, of Plantersville, Peter Jones and his wife, Karen, of Somerset, Kentucky, and David Jones and his wife, Moira, of Louisville, Colorado; ten grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Dolly Rankin; brother, Ronnie Galley; and son-in-law, Charles Brewer. Visitation will be 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday, September 18, 2022, in the Parish Hall at All Saints Episcopal Church. Funeral Services honoring Joan's life will be 4 p.m. Sunday, September 18, 2022 at All Saints Episcopal Church with the Rev. Phillip Parker and the Rev. Becca Walton officiating. Memorials may be made to All Saints Episcopal Church, 608 W Jefferson St, Tupelo, MS 38804. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.PeguesFuneralHome.com.
