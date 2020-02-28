Joy Tucker Jones, 55, died Thursday, February 27, 2020 suddenly at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born May 3, 1964 in Tupelo to George Thomas "Tommy" Tucker and Hilda "Kay" Bridgman Tucker. On November 18, 1995, Joy married Keith Jones. She enjoyed fishing and baking breads and candies to share to her friends and family. Joy was always found helping others including volunteering with the local food pantry and Butterfly Ministries. She was a member of Open Door Baptist Church. Her favorite was being "Gim-Gim" to her grandchildren. She leaves behind her husband, Keith Jones of Tupelo; mother, Kay Tucker Kafar and her husband, Rich of Belden; three daughters, Valerie Mills of Mooreville, Chanda Grimes and her husband, Daniel of Fulton, and Tiffany Spradling of Mantachie; son, Gregg Jones and his wife, Maritza of Scituate, Mass.; seven grandchildren, Noah, Sarah, Chanlynn, Gabe, Madi-Jo, Malaya and Sadie; four sisters, Donna Clayton and her husband, David of Mantachie, Dawn Coon and her husband, Steven of Tupelo, Crystal Tucker of Tupelo, and Cherry Murray and her husband, Corey of Russellville, Ala.; two brothers, Don Eddie Ferguson and his wife, Mary of New Albany and J. R. Clements and his wife Lacey of Saltillo; special friends, Linda Jenkins and Linda Ensley and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Tommy Tucker; grandson, E.J. Spradling; grandparents; nephew, Trey Ferguson and special friends, Pearl Berry and Jimmy Ensley. Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Scottie Crawson officiating. Private family graveside services will be in Walton Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Austin Coon, Tucker Coon, David W. Clayton, Casey Clayton, Johnny Easterling, and Larry Hearn. Drake Murray will be the honorary pallbearer. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
