On Monday, October 7, 2019, Joyce Edwards Jones, 83, resident of Ripley, passed away peacefully at Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley following an extended illness. A Service of Remembrance was held Wednesday, October 9 at Christ United Methodist Church in Ripley with Bro. Ronnie Sweeney officiating. A private family burial will be in Texas. Arrangements were provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mrs. Jones was born February 15, 1937 in Bee House, Texas, the daughter of the late Gary Otis and Beulah Mae Tabor Edwards. She was a 1955 graduate of San Angelo High School in San Angelo, TX and was married February 17, 1956 to her beloved husband, Donald Lee Jones who preceded her in death on May 5, 2008. Mrs. Jones was employed with EDS, Inc. in Austin TX before moving to Tippah County 12 years ago. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church and will be remembered as a loving mother, sister, aunt and friend. Mrs. Jones loved her family, friends and community. Dancing, cooking, playing board and card games were favorite pastimes. With true Texas tradition, she also enjoyed yellow roses and Texas Longhorn football. Her memories will be shared by her children, Mae Ann Myers (Scott) of Georgetown, TX, Linton Jones (Jan) of Suwanee, GA, two sisters, Judy Williams of Early, TX and Jill Hale of Fayette, GA, two brothers, William Edwards, Sr. (Mary Ann) of Seattle, WA, G.O. Edwards (Marie) of Cut and Shoot, TX, two grandchildren, Chris Oberg (Ashley) and Katy Mathews, two great grandsons, Wesley Mathews and Jacob Oberg and a special loving niece, Joy Rainey of Ripley. She was also preceded in death by four sisters, Melba Rogers, Maola Rainey, Alene Easley and Dottie Edwards, one brother, Jack Edwards and a special friend, Nuel Settlemires. The family request that memorials be directed to Christ United Methodist Church, 313 Park Lane, Ripley, Ms 38663 The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Jones family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com
