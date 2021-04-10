Greenwood Springs, MS - Joyce Varnell (Pierce) Jones, 76, went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 9, 2021. She was born on June 3, 1944, in Itawamba County, MS, the daughter of the late Garvin M Pierce and Delsie Crouch Pierce. Nell grew up in Itawamba County and attended school in Tremont, Mississippi. She married Garvis Jones and they were blessed with five children and a large extended family. She worked many jobs during her lifetime to help her family. She was a Seamstress at Monroe Trousers in Smithville as well as at Amory Garment. Nell was also a dishwasher at Pickle Barrel in Amory and later in life, she became a CNA at Oak Tree Plantations as well at the Pillars in Aberdeen. Yet of all her jobs, she loved her career of raising her family most. She loved the Lord and was Baptist. Nell was so caring and all of her family's needs she tended to. She was very loving and giving and her grandchildren were spoiled by her. She enjoyed collecting pictures and photographs of her children and other family members. Nell was independent and liked to do everything herself. She was passionate about St. Jude Hospital and The Shriners, always putting others before herself. In her free time, she liked to listen to Christian and Country music, cook for others, and play handheld video games. She was a special woman who made others smile. There were many wonderful memories made through the years with Nell and her family and they will cherished forever. Her legacy will live on in her children's and grandchildren's hearts and lives. She is survived by her daughters, Janice Hughey (Mike), Smithville, Patsy Carter, Festus, MO, and Myra Smith (Billy), Nettleton; sons, Stephen Pierce Jones, Greenwood Springs, and David Jones (Donna Kay), Smithville; ten grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Roger Pierce, Smithville, and Lecil Pierce (Louise), Tremont; granddaughter in heart, Tasia Camp; a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Nell was preceded in death by her loving husband, Garvis Jones; and brother, Cecil Pierce. Her Celebration of Life funeral service will be held on Monday, April 12, 2021 at 2:00 pm at the Smithville Chapel of E. E. Pickle Funeral Home with Bro. B. J. Mills officiating. Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery, Hatley, MS. Pallbearers will be Glen Jones, Jackie Jones, Chad Jones, Michael Hughey, Bruce Hughey, and Drew Comer. Honorary Pallbearers will be Cooper Jones and Hunter Jones. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, April 12, 2021 from 11:00 am until the service hour at the funeral home in Smithville, MS.
