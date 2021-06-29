Clayton Evans Jones, Jr., 63, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born on November 6, 1957 to Clayton, Sr. and Betty Jane Atkins Jones. Clayton grew up in Lackey and graduated Aberdeen High School. For many years, he worked for APAC and also drove over-the-road. For 26 years, he worked as a deputy, dispatcher, and jailer for the Monroe County Sheriff's Department working under four administrations. Clayton liked to hunt, fish, and he was an avid gun collector. Above all, he liked nothing better than to grill and prepare a big meal for his family or for anyone who would stop by. He was a member of Hamilton Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Robert Moore and Bro. Robert Earl Fowlkes officiating. Burial will follow in Sartor Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Nicole Jones of Lackey; two daughters, Dyana Junkin (Jason) of Hamilton and Amanda Smith of Amory; stepchildren, Mitch Allen (Haley) of Aberdeen and Britni Rosales (Jose) of Hamilton; 6 grandchildren, Brody and Ryker Junkin, Kullen Rosales, Amelia Rosales, Eli Allen, and Parker Allen; and a host of cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and a baby brother. Pallbearers will be Donnie Allen, Mitch Allen, Jason Junkin, Jose Rosales, Cody Holloway, and Donald Dahlem. Honorary pallbearers will be Gary McCool, Carl Stahl, and former and current employees of the Monroe County Sheriff's Department. Visitation will be on Wednesday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the family at tisdalelannmemorialfh.com
