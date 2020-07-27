91, passed away on Thurs., July 23, 2020 at the Courtyard Nursing Home in Fulton. Elliott Jones, Jr. was born to his late parents, Elliott Jones, Sr. and Lue Ella Strong on Nov. 28, 1928 in Monroe Co. Elliott Jones, Jr. is survived by six sons; Larry (Kimberly) Jones, Vernon Brown, Lester Brown, Ellis Smith, Jr., Rodgie Smith, and Cornell Jones. Seven daughters; Loutricia Jones, Everta Jones, Wilma Jones, Cynthia Jones, Glennee Young, Elaine (Howard)Hunter, Valerie Smith-Nixs. Two sisters; Josie L. Clay and Willie Moore-Robinson. There are a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. The visitation will be Tues., July 28, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. at the Williams Memorial Chapel. Masks are required. The service will be Wed., July 29, 2020 at Greater New Prospect Cemetery in Nettleton at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Leon Grifffin officiating. Mandatory safety policies will be in place. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
