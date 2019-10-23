AMORY, MS -- Gossie Jones, Jr., 64, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Home in Amory. Services will be on Sunday, 27 Oct 2019 at 2 PM at Rose of Sharon COGIC -Amory, MS. Visitation will be on 4 - 5 P M at Belle Memorial Chapel-Amory, MS Go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com for register book. Burial will follow at Amory Memorial Garden.

