James Clarence Jones Jr., 36, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Blytheville in AR. Services will be on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 30th, 5-8PM and Thursday, December 31st, 1PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Ingomar Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.