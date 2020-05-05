Lanis Clyde Jones, Jr., 77, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at his home in New Site, MS. He was born December 18, 1942, to L.C. and Annie May Jones. Mr. Jones retired after 43 years with the Mississippi Department of Transportation as a testing engineery. He was a proud lifelong member at Siloam United Methodist Church where he enjoyed singing in the choir. Mr. Jones was a former member of the New Site Volunteer Fire Department, and the former Vice President of the New Site Water Association. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and doing the daily crossword puzzles in the paper. A Celebration of Life Graveside service will be 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at the Siloam United Methodist Church Cemetery with Bro. Donnie Riley officiating. Services are under the direction of McMillan Funeral Home. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Wanda Samples Jones; two sons, Kevin Jones (Janie), and Keith Jones (Andrea); one daughter, Janna Stewart (Chaz); two sisters, Janis Mason and Renee Robinson (Kenneth); and the light of his life, his grandchildren; three grandsons, Marshall Jones, Caleb Jones, and Bodhi Stewart; and two granddaughters, Gracie Jones and Winry Jones. He is preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Larry Jones. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
