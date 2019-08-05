Judith "Judy" Ballard Gregory Jones, 74, died August 4, 2019 at Sanctuary Hospice House after a bout with heart disease. Born on July 25, 1945 in Dexter, Missouri to Ernest Carl Ballard and Mary Willis Ballard, she graduated from Sherman High School. She moved to Guntown in 2008 from Nashville, TN and was a member at Birmingham Ridge Baptist Church in Saltillo. A service celebrating her life will be held at 4 PM Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel with Bro. Bobby Holland officiating. Private burial will follow at Euclatubba Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 PM - service time Wednesday only. For those who cannot attend, the service may be viewed via www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 4 PM Wednesday and 60 days thereafter. Judy is survived by her husband, Jerry Jones of Saltillo; three children, Angie Boyette(Butch) of Franklin, TN, Andy Gregory(Maria) of Bartlett, TN, and Jason Gregory(Simmone Guerin) of Old Hickory, TN; three grandsons, Josh Boyette, Drew Gregory, and Luke Gregory; step-children, Deb Homan(Ron), Dewayne Jones and Gene Jones(Shonda) all of Saltillo; brothers and sisters, Sally Harrison of Fayette, AL, Carley Ballard of Shannon, Pat Warren of Saltillo, and Charlene Centanni of Broussard, LA; 9 step-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Inez Ballard; brothers, William Ballard, Carl Ballard, Jim Ballard and Paul Ballard; and sisters Sarah Wilson, Ruth Bruce, Ann Hill and Mary Gordon. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
