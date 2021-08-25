Kathy Mary Jones, 59, resident of Pontotoc and native of Union County, passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Pontotoc. A private family service honoring the life of Kathy will be announced at a later date. Burial will follow at The Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery in Prentiss County. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. Kathy was born January 30, 1962 in New Albany, the daughter of the late Thomas Allen Richter Sr. and Geraldine Isbell Yarbrough. She received her education in the East Union Public School System and served in the Service Sector industry that included working with the Dodges Convenience Stores for almost 25 years. Painting, collecting stuffed animals and playing games on the internet were some of her favorite pastimes. A Christian and "President of the Residence" at Pontotoc Health and Rehab, Kathy will be remembered for catching up on the "gossip" with the nurses, her entrepreneur skills for selling her spectacular art work, and her big heart and caring personality toward everyone she met. Those left to cherish her memories include two sisters, Renna Tolbert (Jerry) of Blue Springs, Debra Dykes (Terry) of Thaxton, one brother, Thomas Allen Richter Jr. (Tabitha) of Baldwyn, and many friends. She is also preceded in death by her husband of ten years, Otis Hamm. New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Jones family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
