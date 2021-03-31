Kenneth Jones (76) passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021 at his home in Booneville. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force for four years where he was stationed in Guam. He acquired two degrees at Northeast Mississippi Junior College in welding and tool & die. He went on to serve the City of Booneville as a fireman for 25 years and was promoted to captain before his retirement. Kenneth continued to be self employed as landlord at Jones Mobile Home Park. He enjoyed collecting and restoring old cars, stock car racing, antique guns, swap meets and antique shows. Services are 6 pm Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Fairview Baptist Church in Booneville with Michael "Frog" Rutherford and Bro. Mark McCoy officiating. Burial is in the Booneville Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Martha Harris Jones of Booneville; his children, Danny Joe Jones (Jeremy) of Idaho, Michelle McCoy (Mark) of Booneville, Walter Jones (Shae) of Booneville, Anthony Jones (Crystal) of Booneville, Corey Jones of Booneville and Chuck Brewer of Florida; his brother, Harold Miles Jones (Mary Sue) of Booneville; his sister, Marilyn Posey (Judon) of Saltillo; his grandchildren, Lex Jones (Anna) of Corinth, Josh McCoy (Frankie) of Pontotoc, Brooke Horn of New Albany, Jake McCoy (Erica) of Booneville, Blade Jones of Booneville, Lynette McCoy of Booneville, Gage Jones of Booneville, Bentley Jones of Booneville, Gavin Jones of Booneville, Bryce Purvis of Booneville and Aiyana Wallis of Booneville; 4 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Luther Lex Jones; his mother, Willier Faye Hisaw Jones and his sister, Reba Nell Swan.
