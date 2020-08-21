MT. PLEASANT, MS -- Lee H. 'Butch' Jones, 68, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Sunday, August 23, 2020 as a Visitation with Family from 5 - 7 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home. Burial will be private.

