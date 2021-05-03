Lendon Jones, 93, passed away Saturday, May 01, 2021, at Avonlea Assisted Care Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 2:30 PM at First Baptist Church, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 from 1:30 pm until 2:30 pm at First Baptist Church, Amory. Burial will follow at Masonic Cemetery.

