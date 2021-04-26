Leon Jones, 60, passed away Sunday, April 20, 2021, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis. Graveside. Services will be on Saturday May 1, 2021 1:00 p.m. at Mt Zion Taska 519 Mount Zion Rd Byhalia, MS. Visitation will be on Friday April 30, 2021 4:00- 7:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Holly Springs. Burial will follow at Church Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.

