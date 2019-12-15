SOUTHAVEN, MS -- Martha Elisabeth McKee Jones, 85, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Desoto Health Care in Southaven, MS. Services will be on Tuesday December 17, 2019 2:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Monday December 16, 2019 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at McKee Cemetery.

