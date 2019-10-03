85, passed away on Tues., Sept. 27, 2019 at Diversacare Nursing Home in Amory. Mrs. Mary Jones was born to her late parents, Frank Smith and Arisie Jones on Oct. 16, 1933 in Wren. Bae-Mae Jones is survived by her husband Elliott Jones, Jr. Two daughters; Shelaine K. Childs of Amory and Lexie M. McKinney of Amory. Two sisters; Florene Freeman of Amory and YVonne Marshall of Amory. There are five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. One deceased brother; Archie F. Smith. The visitation will be Fri., Oct. 4, 2019 at Greater New Prospect MBC in Nettleton from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The service will be Sat., Oct. 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Greater New Prospect MBC with Pastor Leon Griffin officiating. The burial will follow immediately after at the Greater New Prospect MBC Cemetery. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
