Michael Alan "Poss" Jones, 57, died Monday, October 28, 2019, in Mantachie. He was born July 2, 1962, in Galena Park, Texas, to Jimmy and Wanda Dell George Jones. He was the former owner of Jones Monument Company. He enjoyed riding horses, running the old river, and coon hunting. He was a Baptist in belief. Services will be at Noon on Thursday, October 31, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. David Perry officiating. Burial will be in the Stephens Cemetery. Survivors include two sons, Aubrey Jones, and Malcolm Jones (Hope); one sister, Rhonda Elliff (Rodney); one grandchild, Oakleigh Claire Jones, all of Mantachie; eight nieces and nephews, Brad Jones, Casey Jones, Tanner Elliff, Brady Elliff, Zachary Elliff, Brent Elliff, Brittany Truelove, and Ashley Elliff. He was preceded in death by one brother, Stevie Jones, and his parents. Pallbearers will be John Stewart, Jeff Stewart, Josh Jones, Tracy Guin, Eddie Elliff, Tom Jones, and Ben Mears. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. Online condolences may be shared with the Jones family at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Breaking
-
62°
Sunny
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch..
Tonight
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Updated: October 29, 2019 @ 5:50 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.