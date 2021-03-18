Millie Lou Jones, 80, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Tishomingo Manor. She was born on July 19, 1940, to William "Ed" and Mary Long. She was member at Piney Grove Baptist Church for 60+ years. Mrs. Millie enjoyed reading, cooking, sewing, crocheting, and planting a vegetable garden. Most of all, she loved to spend time with her family. A Celebration of Life will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Piney Grove Baptist Church on county road 1151 in Booneville, MS with Bro. Allan Casteel officiating. Burial will follow at the Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Services are under the direction of McMillan Funeral Home. Millie is survived by her son, Eddie Jones; one daughter, Brenda Foster (Terry); two brothers, Jim Long (Sandra) and Calvin Long (Margaret); two sisters, Sue Hooten (Joe) and Kay Whitlock (Virgil); one sister-in-law, Genece Long; two grandchildren, Rodney Foster and Kaylee Foster; three great-grandchildren, Zoeey Foster, Dixie Foster, and Carlee Foster; and a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Guy Edward Jones; her parents; one daughter, Carla Jones; two brothers, Bill Long (Alma Sue) and Frank Long; and one sister, Frances Mosely (Vernon). Pallbearers will be Rodney Foster, Terry Foster, Junior Miles, Matt Michael, Junior Michael, and Donny Michael. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. Saturday at Piney Grove Baptist Church on county road 1151 in Booneville, MS. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
