COFFEEVILLE, MS -- Mr. Cleveland Jones, 95, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Grenada Living Center in Grenada. Services will be on Saturday September 5, 2020 11:00 a.m. at Lee Cemetery in Grenada. Visitation will be on Friday September 4, 2020 5:00 - 7:00 at Serenity Daniels . Serenity Daniels Funeral Home of Water Valley is in charge of arrangements.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.