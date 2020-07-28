MEMPHIS, TN -- Ms Irish Shuntell Jones, 50, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Methodist South Hospital in Memphis. Graveside. Services will be on Saturday August 1, 2020 11:00 a.m. at McCraven Cemetery 80 Buchanan Rd Victoria, MS. Visitation will be on Friday July 31, 2020 4:00- 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Burial will follow at McCraven Cemetery Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.