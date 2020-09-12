Nellie Mae Jones, 81, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the Tippah County Hospital in Ripley. She was born on January 29, 1939, to Hugh Christopher and Edna Pauline Childers Jones in Ashland, Mississippi. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church. A graveside service will be Monday, 11:00 AM, September 14, 2020, at Tippah Memorial Gardens in Ripley with Bro. Bill Baker officiating. Nellie Mae is survived by two brothers: Bob Jones (Joyce) of Ripley, MS, Jerry Jones (Peggy) of Ripley, MS; three sisters: Ermie Jones (Billy) of Ripley, MS, Debra Britt (Alan) of Ripley, MS, Barbara Williams of Germantown, TN; She also leaves several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: Niles Jones, Danny Jones and two nephews. Expressions of sympathy, for the Jones family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com

