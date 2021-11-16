Nellie Sue Jones, 88, of Booneville passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021 at the Landmark Nursing and Rehab in Booneville. She was a member of Jones Chapel Freewill Baptist Church. She loved her family, quilting, sewing, gardening, traveling, cooking, and going to flea markets. Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Leonard Ball and Bro. Malcolm Garrett officiating. Burial will be in the Jones Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. She is survived by her sons, Glenn Jones (Sonja), Dean Jones (Therasa) and Benson Jones (Debbie); her daughter, Delila Nunley (Terry); her brother, Luther Moorman (Joan); her sisters, Freda Whitley, Juanita Beard and Mary King (Sonny); 10 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, L.B. Moorman and Elvie Brown Moorman; her husband, Sidney Dalton Jones; her brothers, S.L. Moorman and U.L. Moorman; her sisters, Delmar Mckinney, Delphi Stikes, Moise McKinney, Betty Jo Jones and Willodean Horn; and her grandson, Justin Jones. Pallbearers will be Randy Jones, Ben Davis, Mark Conley, Jeremy Nichols, Jonathan Jones, Gavin Jones, Gage Nichols, Malachi Davis and Logan Nichols. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Jones Chapel Cemetery Fund. Condolences may be left at mcmillanfuneralhome.com
