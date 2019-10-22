RIPLEY, MS -- Niles Hugh Jones, 75, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019, at home in Ripley, MS. Services will be on Wednesday October 23, 2019 2:00 PM at Wesley Congregational Methodist Church. Visitation will be on Wednesday October 23, 2019 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM at Wesley Congregational Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Tippah Memorial Gardens.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.