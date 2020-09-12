Norma Reed Chaney Jones, 84, died Friday, September 11, 2020, at the North MS Medical Center, Hospice Unit after a brief illness. She was born January 31, 1936, in the Auburn Community to Cecil and Grace Turner Reed. She graduated from Mooreville High School in 1955 and went to work at TKE Drugstore. Shortly thereafter, she went to work at the Lee County Tax Assessors office, a career that lasted for 33 years. She worked under Floyd Shumpert, Bilbo McCullough and Karrie Weathers over that time. She was a member of the Altrusa Club and Wesley Methodist Church. She was an avid Bunco player. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her friends and family. Services will be 1 PM Monday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bret McKee officiating and music by Greg Reed. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her husband of 14 years, W.C. "Dub" Jones of Tupelo; two step-sons, Tracy Jones (Kim) and Trent Jones; two sisters, Shirley Gillentine of Tupelo and Coy Williams of Thaxton; one brother, Paul Reed (Betty) of Verona; three sisters-in-law, Varnell Reed of Tupelo, Evon Reed of Okolona and JoAnn Reed of Mooreville; three step-grandchildren, Hunter Jones (Bethany), Laken Jones and Wilson Jones; one step-great-grandchild, Charlie Jones, and loved by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Billy Chaney; five brothers, John Turner Reed, Ray Reed, Rex Reed, Billy Reed and Arthur Roy Reed; two sisters-in-law, Eloine Reed and Shirley Reed; one brother-in-law, David Gillentine, Jr. Pallbearers will be Tracy Jones, Al Jones, Ronald Reed, Jerry Reed, Sammy Reed, Greg Reed, Ray Williams and Nathaniel Wigginton. Memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels at Traceway. Visitation will be 11 - 1 Monday. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
