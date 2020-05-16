JACKSON, TN, FORMERLY OF IUKA -- Olene Jones, 97, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at Northbrooke Health Care and Rehab in Jackson, TN. Services will be on Sunday, May 17 at Oak Grove Cemetery. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.