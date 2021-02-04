Ozella Morrow Jones 79, was born in Monroe County on September 30, 1941 to the late Josephious Morrow and Ina Bogan Morrow. She passed away Thursday, January 28,2021 at the North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. She graduated from Sims High School in Nettleton, MS in 1953. She retired from MTD in Verona, MS after working 30 plus years in 2002. Ozella accepted Christ at an early age, joining New Prospect M. B. Church and later moving her membership to Poplar Spring C.M.E. Church in Shannon, MS, where she remained an active member until death. She was a formerly Sunday School teacher, president of the Stewardess board, a missionary, and served on the Board of Christian Education. She was united in Holy matrimony to James S. Jones. To this union, two children were born, Lue B. McKinney and James E. Jones Jr. She loved to travel and spend time with her family. She leaves to cherish her memories of 57 years, James Jones Sr.; two children Lue B. McKinney (Tresher) of Shannon and James E. Jones Jr. of Nettleton; 4 grandchildren: Ashley Gunn (William), Jarvis Jones, Keirstan McKinney, and Jamyra Jones(7) great-grandchildren; brother, Marion Morrow; two sisters, Sallie Dancier and Maggie Harris; four sister-in -laws, Betty Morrow, Margie Fells, Verlean Buchanan,and Connie Williams; four brothers-in-laws, Odis Jones, Jimmy Jones (Joyce), Rev. Carl Jones (Margie) and Willie JOnes and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Shew was preceded in death by her parents, 5 brothers, Josephious Jr, Clarnece, John Henry, Hosea and Theophilus Morrow Sr. two sisters Mary Thompson and Doris Morrow. Services will be Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Jones Cemetery in Shannon, MS and visitation will be Friday, February 5, 2021 from 4-6P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funaerl Home in Verona, MS. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.