SALTILLO -- Philemon "P.J." DePaul Jones, 27, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020, at Indian Hills in Saltillo. Services will be on Saturday February 22, 2020, at 1pm at White Hill Baptist Church in Tupelo. Visitation will be on Saturday February 22, 2020, at 12 pm at White Hill Baptist Church Community Funeral Directors of Coldwater in charge of arrangements. www.communityfuenraldirectors.com. Burial will follow at Tupelo Memorial Park.

