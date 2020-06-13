Raymond Elisha Jones, 87, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at his home. He was born September 30, 1932, to Hilton and Annie Lee Bennett Jones. He was a graduate of Marietta High School, where he played basketball, and had fond memories of the 1950 Championship Basketball Team along with his brother, Clyde. He attended Northeast Junior College where he was a member of the 1953 basketball team. He was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a member of Martin Hill Free Will Baptist Church since 1959, and taught the Adult Sunday School Class for many years. Before his retirement, he worked Plumrose, Hodges Wood Products and DeVaughn Wood Works. He enjoyed bird hunting, raising bird dogs, raising cows, fishing, gardening, and lately riding his golf cart around the lake while bird watching. A Celebration of Life service will be at 4:00 P.M. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Martin Hill Free Will Baptist Church with Bro. Ray Bennett and Bro. David Harper officiating. Burial will be in Martin Hill Cemetery. Services are under the direction of McMillan Funeral Home. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Bobbie Dodds Jones; one son, Steven (Trisha) Jones; two daughters, Cindy Jones and Kim Carnathan; one brother, Larry (Kay) Jones; two sisters, Nell Pharr and Frances Hodges; six grandchildren, Jonathan (Leslie) Pounders, Beth (Joey) Hughes, Adam Carnathan, Jacqueline (Thomas) Holloway, Caleb (Krissy) Jones and Jacob Jones; and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Clyde Jones and Danny Lee Jones; two sisters, Virginia DeVaughn and infant Martha Sue Jones; two brothers-in-law, Horac DeVaughn and Jimmy Pharr; two sisters-in-law, Helen Jones and Betty Jones; and one granddaughter, Cassie Danielle Jones. Visitation will be Saturday from 3:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. at the church. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
