55, passed away on Dec. 3, 1966 in his residence in St. Louis, MO. Reginald DeShaun Jones was born to Robert Lee and Willie Mae Conway-Jones on Sept. 2, 1966 in St. Louis, MO. He was the youngest child of thirteen siblings. Reginald was kind hearted and a very soft spoken person. Reginald DeShaun Jones is survived by his parents, Robert Lee Jones and Willie Mae Conway-Jones. Wife; Shonta Draper. Siblings; Curtis Thornton, Andrew Lee Conway, Roy A. Jones, Robert Jones, Jr., Jessie Jones, Rudolph Jones, Ricky Jones, Priscilla Jones-White and Verries Jones-Ford. Two sons; Reginald Jones of Shannon and Donnie Pool of St. Louis, MO. Two grandchildren; Reign Dior Jones and Azie Pool. Three step-children; Brittany Draper, Airion Hindsman, and Dijion Hindsman. Three sisters; Bernice Smith of St. Louis, MO, Willie Mae Jones and Rena Jones, both of Shannon. Three sister-in-laws; Lettie J. Conway of Shannon, Louise Jones and Nicole Jones, both of St. Louis, MO. Two aunts; Mamie Bailey and Annis Fields both of Shannon. A Special Nephew; Henry Smith, Jr. and a hosts of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. The memorial service will be held at Tues., Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Conway cemetery in Shannon.
