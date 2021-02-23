Robert Earl Jones, 54, passed away Friday, February 12, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday February 26, 2021 12:00 Noon at Restoration Worship Center 1001 Bickerstaff St Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be on Friday February 26, 2021 10:00-12:00 at Restoration Worship Center Tupelo. Burial will follow at 12:00 Noon Saturday February 27, 2021 at Frierson Chapel Cemetery 4431 Jenkins Rd Tutwiler, MS Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of services.

