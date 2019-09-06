Roger Dale Jones, 68, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019, Russellville Hospital. He was born in Tupelo, December 5, 1950, to Earl Jones and Annie Whitt Turner and lived most of his life in the Lee County and Itawamba County area. Early in life, he worked at Alan White Furniture Manufacturing. Roger Dale loved watching Dallas Cowboys football, NASCAR and drag races. He was also an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and camping. He was baptized at Phaniels Baptist Church in North Carolina and had most recently attended Christ Chapel in Florence, Alabama with his wife. Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Vanessa Jones of Russellville; five sons, Kevin Jones and his wife, Monica and their daughter, Isabella Ann Jones of Tupelo, Justin Jones and his wife, Tabetha of Tupelo, Billy Williams of North Carolina, Jerry Williams and his wife, April of Trezevant, Tennessee and Terry Williams and his wife, Heather of Pontotoc; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three sisters, Mary Jones of Tupelo, Judy Knipp and her husband, Greg of Wisconsin and Susan Turner and her husband, Daryl of Winfield, Alabama; three brothers, Johnny Jones and his wife, Tina of Saltillo, Shawn Turner and his wife, Shannon of Mobile, Alabama and James Turner of Winfield. Private family services will be held at a later date. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Mike Jones and James Jones. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
