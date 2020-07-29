Ruby Jones

Ruby Treadaway Jones went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, July 27, 2020. She was 101 years old. Ruby was born on December 29, 1918 to Tom and Rildie Dunlap Treadaway. Ruby was a faithful member of Macedonia Baptist Church. She was a fantastic cook, gardener, and seamstress. She loved to work in her flowers, yard, and garden. Ruby loved her family, taking great pride in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ruby and Jack owned and operated a grocery store in the Macedonia Community from 1948-1983. Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; Tom and Rildie Treadaway; her siblings, Era Medlin (Leslie), Lucille Floyd (Clifton), Ben Treadaway (Oletta), and Eddie Treadaway (Jeanette); and her devoted husband of 74 years, Jack Jones She is lovingly survived by her daughter, Diane Downs (James) of Myrtle, MS; two granddaughters, Susan Hall (Paul) of New Albany, Julie Gordon (Thad) of Madison, MS, a grandson, Walker Downs (Lana) of Lagrange, KY; seven grandchildren, Carter, Avery and, Jack Hall, all of New Albany, MS, Bowen and Gunner Gordon of Madison, MS, Jackson and Daniel Downs of Lagrange, KY. The family has decided in light of the current Covid-19 situation to have a private service, honoring Ruby's life, at Macedonia Baptist Church with Bro. David Grumbach and Bro. Randy Bynum officiating. The Service will be shown via livestream on the Macedonia Baptist Church Facebook page. A drive through visitation with the family will be from 10:00 am to12:00 noon, Saturday, August 1, at Macedonia Baptist Church. Burial will be in Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be James Downs, Walker Downs, Paul Hall, Thad Gordon, and Carter Hall. United Funeral Service of New Albany is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that all memorials be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803. For online condolences visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com

djournal.com

