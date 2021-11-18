Sharon Jones passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center after a brief illness. She was born in Wichita, Kansas to C.L. and Dorothea Deaton. Raised in Oklahoma and Texas, Sharon married Lowry Jones October 28, 1969 and they enjoyed 52 years of marriage. She worked for the Lee County Sheriff's Department for the past 17 years. Sharon loved her church and was a dedicated and active member of Anchor Church in Verona. She leaves behind her husband, Lowry Jones of Saltillo; her son, Jordan Jones of Guntersville, Alabama; a sister-in-law, Lucy Sewell and a nephew, Steven Sewell, both of Tampa, Florida. The family will honor Sharon's life with a service at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Bubba Lollar officiating. Sherriff Jim Johnson will deliver the eulogy. Burial will be in Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
