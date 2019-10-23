BYHALIA, MS -- Odessa M. Jones-Smith, 79, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Baptist Hospital in Collierville. Services will be on Friday October 25, 2019 12 Noon at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Holly Springs. Visitation will be on Friday October 25, 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mt Zion Baptist Church Cemetery 345 MT Zion Road Piperton, TN 38017 Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs, is in charge of services.

