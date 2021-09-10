Janna Lynn Jones Stewart, 40, passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021, at her home. She was born May 31, 1981, to Lanis and Wanda Jones. She graduated from New Site High School in 1999. She was a homemaker, and enjoyed reading, writing and spending time with her family. A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be at 3:00 P.M. Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Siloam Cemetery with Bro. David English officiating. Services are under the direction of McMillan Funeral Home. She is survived by her husband of five years, Chaz Stewart; one son, Bodhi Lane Stewart; her mother, Wanda Jones; two brothers, Kevin (Janie) Jones and Keith (Andrea) Jones; her in-laws, Wayne and Debbye Stewart; four nephews, Marshall Jones, Caleb Jones, Dylan Gammel and KC Carrick; and two nieces, Gracie Jones and Winry, Jones. She was preceded in death by her father, Lanis Jones. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
