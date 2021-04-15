Terry Wayne Jones, 67, died unexpectedly Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born in Amory on July 31, 1953 to Lockie Lenue and Pearlie Mae Tucker Jones and was a graduate of Tupelo High School. Soon after graduation, Terry enlisted in the Mississippi Army National Guard and proudly served for four years. He later worked as an auto body repair technician at Tupelo Auto Sales until his retirement. He loved restoring old cars, getting lost in a good blues tune, fishing and watching NASCAR races. Beyond everything else, Terry was an exceptionally loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Tammy Jones; three children, Shawnda Kramer of Tupelo, Johnnie Bass and her husband, John of Memphis, Tennessee and Scott Jones and his wife, Lorie of Oxford; five grandchildren, Ben Jones (Adrienne), Ryle Griffin (Alex), Darby Holmes, Ella Bass and Nate Bass; two great-grandchildren, Bennett Jones and Izzabelle Jones; brother, Don Jones and his wife, Nita of Plantersville; and niece, Rachel Sisk and her husband, Bruce of Old Union. He was preceded in death by his parents. A memorial service will be held at 2 PM Saturday, April 17, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Thomas Majors officiating. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 2 PM Saturday at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming and will be permanently archived thereafter. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Don Jones, Scott Jones, Ben Jones and Nate Bass. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
